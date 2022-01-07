Cardinals designate J.J. Watt to return from IR

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt said a few weeks ago that the recovery on his surgically-repaired shoulder was going better than expected.

Apparently, it’s gone so well that he has a chance to play in the postseason.

On Friday, Arizona announced that the team has designated Watt to return from injured reserve. According to multiple reports, Watt is eyeing the Wild Card round for his return to action.

He’s been out since reportedly tearing his bicep, labrum, and rotator cuff in Arizona’s October victory over Houston. The Cardinals will now have 21 days to activate Watt to the 53-man roster.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Watt had recorded 16 tackles with five tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and a sack in seven games. He also had two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Watt’s return could be a significant boost to Arizona’s defense for the playoffs. The Cardinals still have a chance to win the NFC West with a victory over the Seahawks paired with a Rams loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The Cardinals also announced they’ve elevated cornerback Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game as a COVID-19 replacement.