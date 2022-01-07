Carson Wentz can be the first QB ever to start a full season without throwing a road interception

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has had an up-and-down season, but there haven’t been too many downs on the road.

In fact, Wentz hasn’t thrown any interceptions on the road at all this year. And he’s on the verge of making history.

Wentz has zero road interceptions through seven road games this season, and if he doesn’t throw a pick on Sunday at Jacksonville, he’ll be the first NFL quarterback ever to start eight road games and not throw a single interception on the road.

The stat is more a curiosity than a strong indication of the way Wentz has played on the road this year, especially considering Wentz has thrown some bad passes on the road that should have been intercepted but were dropped. But even if it’s just a curiosity, it’s a good piece of trivia, and an accomplishment the Colts will hope Wentz achieves on Sunday in Jacksonville — and on the road in the playoffs as well.