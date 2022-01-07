Chase Edmonds, Rondale Moore, Marco Wilson won’t play in Week 18

Getty Images

The Cardinals have a shot at winning the NFC West and hosting a playoff game in the Wild Card round if they beat the Seahawks.

But with a playoff spot already clinched, they won’t have a few key players on Sunday to help them do it.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in his Friday press conference that running back Chase Edmonds, receiver Rondale Moore, and cornerback Marco Wilson will not play in the Week 18 contest.

Edmonds missed the first two practices of the week with injuries to his ribs and toe. He started each of the last two games with James Conner out. But Conner appears likely to return for Sunday’s contest after he was limited early in the week with a heel injury. Edmonds started Arizona’s first nine games and has 903 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns.

Moore was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with his ankle injury. While Wilson didn’t practice on Wednesday, he did return one Thursday in a limited capacity with his shoulder injury.

The Cardinals’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.