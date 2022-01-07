Cowboys rule out Trevon Diggs, Jayron Kearse, Tony Pollard

Getty Images

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will not get a chance to break Everson Walls’ team record for interceptions in a season in Week 18.

The Cowboys ruled out Diggs (illness), safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and running back Tony Pollard (foot) for Saturday’s game against the Eagles. None of the three players traveled to Philadelphia.

Safety Donovan Wilson (safety) also is not on the charter but remains questionable, the team announced.

Diggs has 11 interceptions, tying Walls’ team record set in 1981. The 11 interceptions ties for 14th in NFL history for the most in a single season, three behind Night Train Lane’s NFL record set in 1952 with the Rams.

The Cowboys also won’t have linebacker Micah Parsons, left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown on Saturday night as all three remain on the COVID-19 list.