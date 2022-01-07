Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs questionable for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Raiders came into the week hoping to have tight end Darren Waller back for Sunday’s game against the Chargers and they’ll go into the weekend with his status still unsettled.

Waller has been listed as questionable to play. Waller has been out since Week 13 with knee issues and he also spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Running back Josh Jacobs also landed a questionable tag. He was limited in practice all week with injured ribs. He had 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Cornerback Casey Hayward (ankle) was added to the injury report on Friday and is listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) drew the team’s other questionable tag.