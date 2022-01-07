DK Metcalf on Seahawks extension: I’m not trying to leave

Getty Images

The futures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner have drawn the most attention around the Seahawks with the regular season winding down, but they aren’t the only players who are thinking about the years to come heading into the offseason.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is finishing his third season with the team and he’ll be eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. On Thursday, the prospect of signing one was brought up during a session with reporters.

Metcalf said he’s still focused on the final game, but that he’d be happy to sign on for a longer run in Seattle.

“Of course,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I’m not trying to leave, but we’ve got the Cardinals to focus on right now. You can hit me up later in the offseason if you need that question answered.”

Metcalf has 70 catches for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns this season and has the most receiving yards through three seasons of any Seahawks player. He’s played through a foot injury that could lead to offseason surgery and that decision may not be the only one to impact how the wideout’s future shapes up.