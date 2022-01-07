Eagles activate Jason Kelce off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Jason Kelce‘s streak may continue after all.

The Eagles announced on Friday that Kelce has been activated off the COVID-19 list, which gives him a chance to play in Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.

While Philadelphia ostensibly has nothing to play for and may rest its starters, Kelce has started 121 consecutive games — the longest active streak among centers. He hasn’t missed a game since 2014.

In his 11th season with the Eagles, Kelce was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time. It’s his third consecutive year making the All-Star team.

The Eagles will be on the road for their first playoff matchup as either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the Wild Card round.