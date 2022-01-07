Emmanuel Sanders doubtful to play Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is unlikely to be on hand as the Bills try to nail down the AFC East against the Jets on Sunday.

Sanders did not play last Sunday because of a knee injury and his status hasn’t improved over the course of the week. He sat out of practice and the team has listed him as doubtful for the season finale.

The Bills will have Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie on hand at receiver, so the cupboard won’t be bare with Sanders out of action.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada was ruled out with an ankle injury. No other Bills have injury designations for Week 18.