Jaguars place C.J. Beathard on COVID-19 list

The Jaguars are going to have to make some changes behind starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for their season finale against the Colts.

Jacksonville announced backup quarterback C.J. Beathard has been placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday, which likely makes him out for Week 18.

Beathard has appeared in two games this season, completing a pair of passes for 33 yards.

The Jaguars have Danny Etling on their practice squad and can elevate him to the active roster to serve as the backup on Sunday.

Jacksonville also announced that defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot has been activated off the COVID-19 list and offensive lineman Jared Hocker has been activated off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.