Jaire Alexander practicing for Packers Friday

Getty Images

Cornerback Jaire Alexander‘s return to the Packers lineup hit a snag last week when he went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Alexander went on the injured reserve list in Week Four with a shoulder injury, but he’d been activated from injured reserve with an eye on getting him some work before the playoffs get underway.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he still hoped that could happen this week, but any decision would have to wait to see how he looks on the field. Friday’s session should provide that data and the team’s injury designations should shed some light on their plans for Alexander.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is also practicing and could make his first appearance of the season against the Lions on Sunday.