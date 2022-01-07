Jalen Ramsey: 49ers have had our number, but we’re going out there confident

Getty Images

On the last day that the Rams beat the 49ers, Jalen Ramsey was playing cornerback for the Jaguars in a 20-3 loss to the Texans.

That was Week 17 of the 2018 season and the 49ers have beaten the Rams five times since that game. Ramsey has been around for four of those losses since joining the Rams in a trade during the 2019 season and the team will need to snap that losing streak to win the NFC West without help from a Seahawks upset of the Cardinals.

Ramsey acknowledged that history when speaking to reporters on Thursday, but said it doesn’t take away their confidence in their chances this weekend.

“Yeah, they’ve had our number, at least since I’ve been here,” Ramsey said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “It is frustrating, but they don’t have mind control over us or nothing. It’s just how the games went. We’re not going out there on Sunday thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve lost this many games to them.’ We’re going out there confident.”

It’s not clear which 49ers quarterback Ramsey will be matching up with on Sunday and the 49ers are set to be shorthanded at cornerback, but the 49ers have the motivation of still needing a win to book a playoff berth so the Rams figure to get their best shot once again.