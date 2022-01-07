Jim Nantz out for Sunday due to COVID protocols

Getty Images

The ongoing pandemic is a hazard not only to players and coaches but also to broadcasters.

Via Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, Jim Nantz of CBS — the network’s top play-by-play announcer — will miss Sunday’s Panthers-Buccaneers game due to COVID protocols. He’ll be replaced by Tom McCarthy on the Jim Nantz/Tony Romo/Tracy Wolfson crew.

Meanwhile, it’s a little odd that Panthers-Bucs was chosen for the top CBS crew. Yes, it’s a relatively rare NFC contest (featuring former AFC staple Tom Brady) for CBS. And, no, there’s no other CBS late-window game that cries out for attention (Patriots-Dolphin, Jets-Bills).

The more impactful Week 18 CBS games land in the early window, with the Titans trying to nail down the AFC No. 1 seed in Houston, the Colts hoping to punch a playoff ticket in Jacksonville, and the Ravens trying to send Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger limping into retirement.