Jimmy Garoppolo questionable, Kyle Shanahan knows who’s starting

Posted by Josh Alper on January 7, 2022, 5:02 PM EST
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers say they know their plan for quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Rams, but they’ll let the rest of us keep guessing until Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable to play due to the right thumb injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s win over the Texans. He’s been limited in practice all week, but head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t saying what that means for the chances of rookie Trey Lance getting the start again this weekend.

“I know what we are doing, I just don’t want to tell you right now,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), left tackle Trent Williams (elbow), safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), and linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles) are also listed as questionable.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo questionable, Kyle Shanahan knows who’s starting

  1. Deebo and Kittle said Jimmy G. was throwing it like normal yesterday; he’s going to start.

  2. I honestly think that SF has not had a real plan at QB since they did the trade to move up long before the draft had even begun. They seemed to not know WHOM they were actually moving up to get, how ready to play they would be, how long would Garoppollo continue to start. Or would a very highly credentialed QB from the East come home for a storybook ending where he grew up? They traded 3 firsts, turned down the winningest player in league history and then drafted a project who’s far from can’t miss. This has been mismanagement lasagna there are so many layers to it, so much variety in the Lack of forethought. They traded an armada and guys they passed look very good and cost no more assets. This will be a Hindenburg ending to a reign that began promisingly, then quickly dissolved before our eyes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.