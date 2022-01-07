Kellen Moore to interview with Jaguars Friday night

Getty Images

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will not wait until the end of the regular season to speak to the Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, Moore will interview with the Jaguars on Friday night. A change to NFL procedures this year allows for teams without head coaches to interview candidates from other teams over the final two weeks of the regular season as long as the candidates’ current employers consent to the conversation.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is also set to interview with Jacksonville Friday. Doug Pederson, Jim Caldwell, and Todd Bowles have already spoken to the team and they’re set to talk to Bill O’Brien and Nathaniel Hackett next week.

Moore is in his third year as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. He was on the Eagles’ interview list before they hired Nick Sirianni last year.