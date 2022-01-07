Kenny Golladay: My first season with the Giants was just not good enough

Getty Images

When the Giants signed Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract, they were expecting him to be one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers. He has not been.

Golladay hasn’t even been close, with just 34 catches for 499 yards and zero touchdowns. Today he acknowledged that his season was a disappointment.

“Just not good enough on my part. I wasn’t playing terrible, or anything, but just not good enough,” Golladay said, via Matt Lombardo.

There’s no way out of Golladay’s costly contract in 2022, as his cap hit is $21.2 million — and would actually rise to a dead cap hit of $23.6 million if the Giants were to move on from him. So Golladay will be back next season, and the Giants will be hoping he’s good enough to justify that contract.