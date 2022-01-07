Kevin Stefanski says he has a “good relationship” with Baker Mayfield

Getty Images

After a disappointing 2021 season, there are plenty of questions about the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield going forward.

Mayfield took issue with a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he may ask to be traded if issues with head coach Kevin Stefanski are not worked out. But the Browns might want to upgrade their quarterback position whether or not Mayfield wants out.

Backup QB Case Keenum will start Cleveland’s season finale against Cincinnati on Sunday, with Mayfield slated to undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder later this month. On Friday, Stefanski was asked in his press conference about Mayfield and essentially said nothing has changed.

“My relationship with Baker is no different [from last year],” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “Good relationship.”

Mayfield completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his fourth season for the Browns.

The quarterback situation in Cleveland looks like it will be worth monitoring throughout the offseason.