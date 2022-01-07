Kyle Pitts questionable with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is trying to make history Sunday. He needs only 59 yards to set the NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end.

But the team lists Pitts as questionable to play against the Saints.

He injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Bills and played only 27 of 53 snaps. Pitts missed Wednesday’s practice before limited practices Thursday and Friday.

Pitts has 1,018 yards this season as he seeks to top the rookie NFL record of Mike Ditka in 1961.

Running back Qadree Ollison (quadriceps), rookie receiver Frank Darby (shoulder) and offensive guard Jalen Mayfield (back) also are questionable. Mayfield did not practice Friday, while Ollison and Darby were limited.