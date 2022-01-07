Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for Week 18

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh already announced Tyler Huntley will start the team’s Week 18 game against the Steelers. The team’s practice report finalized Lamar Jackson‘s regular season.

The Ravens ruled out Jackson for a fourth consecutive week with an ankle injury.

He practiced only once after injuring his ankle in Baltimore’s loss to Cleveland in Week 14. Jackson returned to the field last Wednesday but was moving with a noticeable limp.

In Jackson’s fourth season, he completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The team also ruled out cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) and list outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) as doubtful. Oweh did not practice all week.

Guard Ben Cleveland (head), receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle/knee) and guard Ben Powers (foot) are questionable. Duvernay was a new addition to the injury report but had a full practice. Cleveland returned to a full practice Friday after being added as a non-participant Thursday. Powers was limited all week.

Huntley has no designation after being listed with an illness this week. He was a full participant all week.