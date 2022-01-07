Mike Tomlin “certainly” ready to handle DC duties if Keith Butler remains in COVID protocols

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin is wrapping up his 15th regular season as the Steelers’ head coach and the final game of the season may see him play a role he hasn’t played since his last year with another team.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler is in COVID protocols and Tomlin would take over those duties if Butler isn’t cleared to return for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Tomlin has not filled that role since he was with the Vikings in 2016, but said he “certainly” can take on the role this weekend and that he misses the “strategic end” of the coordinator job.

“Chess pieces,” Tomlin said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Putting guys in position to make plays was fun and attractive.”

While Tomlin might enjoy spending the day as a coordinator, he made it clear he’s not look for any permanent change to his role. He said “I kind of like my paycheck” when asked about that possibility and finishing a 15th straight year without a losing record should keep that from being on the table.