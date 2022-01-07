Mike Vrabel: I think Derrick Henry looked good this week

Getty Images

The Titans designated running back Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve earlier this week and he may get activated for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Houston.

In his Friday press conference, Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t say whether or not Henry will play on Sunday. But he left the door open for it.

“I think he looked good,” Vrabel said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “Two days on the turf, we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and see how he responds, but I feel good about where he’s at.”

With snow in the area, the Titans practiced indoors for a couple of sessions this week instead of outside on grass.

Henry hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury against the Colts in October. He’s nevertheless sixth in the league with 937 rushing yards. He also has 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

If the Titans defeat the Texans on Sunday, they’ll clinch the AFC’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye. That could give Henry a couple of extra weeks to get ready for the postseason if Tennessee decides not to activate him for Week 18.

Running back D’Onta Foreman could make that an easier decision, as he’s rushed for 100 yards three times this season — including posting 132 yards last week in the 34-3 victory over Miami.