Myles Jack: Next Jags coach should be leader of men who is all about winning

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ season will come to an end on Sunday, but they’re already working toward next year in Jacksonville.

Head coaching interviews are underway as the team looks for a permanent replacement for Urban Meyer after Meyer’s jump from college to the pros turned out to be a total disaster. Linebacker Myles Jack said that the distractions created by Meyer’s behavior led to dysfunction that “leads to us beating ourselves” and that the team needs to “tighten up a lot of the little things that end up becoming big things” before next season.

Jack also shared what traits he thinks the next coach needs in order to make those kinds of changes.

“We just need No. 1, a leader of men,” Jack said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Somebody, when they say something, it holds weight. Like is everything detailed, you can tell like it is a finished product. No. 2, it’s got to be somebody who is just about ball. You know what I mean? It’s about winning. We just got to win. All that player-friendly and he’s a nice coach, we don’t really care about all that.”

While Jack knows what he’d like in a coach, he doesn’t know how the eventual hire will impact him. He said current players “may or may not fit their scheme” and that would lead to even bigger changes than Jack anticipates before next season gets underway.