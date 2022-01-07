Nathaniel Hackett to interview with Jaguars during Packers’ bye week

Getty Images

Word last weekend was that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett would not interview for the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy before the end of the regular season and this week has unfolded without Hackett speaking to the team.

Hackett isn’t going to wait until the Packers are totally done playing, however. He told reporters on Thursday that he plans to speak with Jacksonville while the Packers are on next week’s bye that they earned by clinching the top seed in the NFC.

“I owed it to this organization, all these players, we wanted to wrap up that No. 1 seed,” Hackett said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “That was so important to do. And it’s absolutely an honor to be even considered for something like this. So we’re going to do it during the bye because we wrapped up that No. 1 seed. We’re really excited about that opportunity. I mean, it’s a dream for any football coach to even have an opportunity to potentially become a head coach.”

Hackett was on the Jaguars staff from 2015 through 2018 and was the offensive coordinator when they went to the AFC Championship Game after the 2017 season. Things have been downhill for the Jaguars since that point and they hope their next head coaching hire can push things back in the other direction.