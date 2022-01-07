NFL Week 18 injury report roundup: Who’s starting at QB for the 49ers?

Getty Images

We’ve reached the final weekend of the 2021 regular season.

The final 16 games will be played on Saturday and Sunday with the Raiders and Chargers taking the honors for the 272nd and final game of the NFL’s first 17-game season. The injury reports for all 32 teams taking part in those games are listed below:

49ers at Rams

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) is questionable for the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan says he already knows whether Garoppolo or Trey Lance will be starting on Sunday. LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), and T Trent Williams (elbow) are also listed as questionable.

No Rams players received injury designations.

Chiefs at Broncos (Saturday)

The Chiefs have ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and T Lucas Niang (knee) for Saturday afternoon.

Broncos cornerbacks Ronald Darby (shoulder) and Patrick Surtain (calf) were ruled out and then placed on injured reserve Friday. CB Nate Hairston (illness) and DE Shelby Harris (ankle, illness) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Eagles (Saturday)

CB Trevon Diggs (illness), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring), and RB Tony Pollard (foot) will be getting the weekend off for the Cowboys.

Eagles G Landon Dickerson (thumb) and T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player, knee) are listed as questionable. RB Miles Sanders (hand) won’t play.

Washington at Giants

T Saahdiq Charles (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (concussion), and DE Montez Sweat (not injury related – personal matter) won’t play for Washington. TE Sammis Reyes (hamstring) is their lone questionable player.

QB Mike Glennon (left wrist), WR John Ross (knee), and WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder) are ruled out of the Giants’ finale. FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), G Will Hernandez (ankle), and WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

Titans at Texans

DT Naquan Jones (knee) and DT Teair Tart (ankle) will be out of action for the Titans.

QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) has been ruled out of a 17th straight game by the Texans. TE Jordan Akins (illness), WR Chris Conley (knee), and WR Chris Moore (illness) are listed as questionable for Week 18.

Steelers at Ravens

DE Isaiah Buggs (illness) is out for the Steelers and T Dan Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Ravens ruled QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) out for the fourth straight game. CB Anthony Averett (ribs, chest) is also out LB Odafe Oweh (foot) is set to sit out after being listed as doubtful. G Ben Cleveland (head), WR Devin Duvernay (ankle, knee), and G Ben Powers (foot) are designated as questionable to play.

Packers at Lions

Packers T David Bakhtiari (knee) could make his regular season debut after being listed as questionable. LB De'Vondre Campbell (elbow) and RB Aaron Jones (knee) also drew questionable tags while CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and DE Kingsley Keke (illness) have been ruled out.

The Lions won’t have FB Jason Cabinda (knee) on Sunday. DE Michael Brockers (neck), QB Jared Goff (knee), G Jonah Jackson (elbow, knee), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), WR Josh Reynolds (thigh), and TE Brock Wright (groin) are all listed as questionable, although Goff sounds likely to start.

Colts at Jaguars

CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) won’t play for the Colts and DT DeForest Buckner (knee) is listed as questionable.

Jaguars TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip) is out this weekend.

Bengals at Browns

The Bengals listed QB Joe Burrow (not injury related – resting player, knee) as questionable, but he’s already said he isn’t going to play this weekend. CB Jalen Davis (ankle) and DE Cameron Sample (hamstring) were both ruled out on Friday. DE Sam Hubbard (thigh), K Evan McPherson (right groin), DT D.J. Reader (not injury related – resting player), and TE C.J. Uzomah (knee, hip) give them a quartet of questionable players.

S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), CB Troy Hill (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), S John Johnson (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (groin), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are all questionable to be in the Browns’ lineup.

Bears at Vikings

Bears DT Akiem Hicks (ankle) is out for the season finale. DT Eddie Goldman (finger), LB Robert Quinn (shoulder), and CB Duke Shelley (heel) make up Chicago’s questionable group.

The Vikings listed DT Michael Pierce (illness) as doubtful while CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle), CB Kris Boyd (ribs), and G Wyatt Davis (illness) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Cardinals

LB Bobby Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for the Seahawks along with CB John Reid (concussion) and T Brandon Shell (shoulder). TE Will Dissly (heel), LB Carlos Dunlap (ankle) and G Gabe Jackson (knee) are listed as questionable.

RB Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (knee), and CB Marco Wilson (shoulder) are all out for the Cardinals. DE Zach Allen (ankle), RB James Conner (heel), LB Dennis Gardeck (thumb), and TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder) have been listed as questionable.

Saints at Falcons

T Terron Armstead (knee), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder), and CB P.J. Williams (ankle) aren’t going to be in the Saints lineup. DE Marcus Davenport (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (knee), and T Ryan Ramczyk (knee) are listed as questionable.

WR Frank Darby (shoulder), G Jalen Mayfield (back), RB Qadree Ollison (quadricep), and TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) are questionable to play for the Falcons.

Jets at Bills

Jets WR Braxton Berrios (quadricep) is listed as doubtful to be on the field Sunday.

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) drew the same tag as Berrios while DL Efe Obada (knee) has been ruled out.

Patriots at Dolphins

S Kyle Dugger (hand) has been ruled out by the Patriots. C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), S Cody Davis (wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), S Adrian Phillips (knee), and T Isaiah Wynn (hip) make up their typically lengthy list of questionable players.

The Dolphins didn’t issue any injury designations.

Panthers at Buccaneers

The Panthers listed WR Robby Anderson (quadricep) and DT Derrick Brown (elbow) as questionable for Sunday. S Sean Chandler (groin) is considered doubtful.

LB Shaq Barrett (knee), RB Ronald Jones (ankle), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), CB Rashard Robinson (groin), and WR Justin Watson (quadricep) are all out for the Buccaneers. CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) is set to miss the game after drawing a doubtful tag and C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Chargers at Raiders

DE Joe Gaziano (ankle) is out for the Chargers and LB Drue Tranquill (ankle) got the team’s lone questionable designation.

DT Johnathan Hankins (back), CB Casey Hayward (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (ribs), and TE Darren Waller (knee) are all listed as questionable to play for the Raiders in the final game of the 2021 regular season.