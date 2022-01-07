“Not looking good at all” for Braxton Berrios Sunday

Getty Images

One of the recent highlights of the Jets season has been the play of wide receiver/kick returner Braxton Berrios, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be in the lineup for the final game of the year.

Berrios has been out of practice all week with a thigh bruise and head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that it is “not looking good at all” for him to play against the Bills on Sunday.

Berrios has run for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the last three weeks. He leads the league with an average of 30.4 yards per kickoff return and averages 13.4 yards per punt return.

He’ll be a free agent after the season and the variety of ways he can help a team should help him find a market come March.