Paul Finebaum on “punk” Baker Mayfield: “He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel”

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago.

Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield.

“I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after me on Twitter. And I thought he was a punk then and nothing has changed. He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel. I think Cleveland ought to get rid of him. I don’t know if it’s possible, but I think the Browns are wasting their time with this guy.”

Finebaum’s remarks come one day after Mayfield attacked Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer on Twitter, characterizing her report regarding the possibility that Mayfield will request a trade as “clickbait” instead of the far more accurate description: “Just doing her job.”

The Browns have a job to do. They need to decide whether to keep Mayfield for one more year, extend him, or trade him. They also need to decide, if they keep him, whether to bring in (or retain, in the case of Case Keenum) real competition.