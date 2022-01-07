Pharaoh Brown named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Texans tight end Pharoah Brown has been named their Community MVP for this week.

Brown was recognized for his work with Covenant House Texas, which provides sanctuary and services for homeless, abused, and abandoned youth. Brown hosted a holiday dinner with the organization, distributed gift cards to residents, and donated $4,000 to support the mission.

“Being named the NFLPA Community MVP means the world to me,” Brown said in a statement. “As a father myself, I know how important it is for communities to look after the well-being of our youth. I’m proud to work alongside wonderful organizations, like Covenant House, that make a real difference within the Houston community.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Brown’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He’ll also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.