Public memorial service for John Madden set for February 15 in Oakland

Getty Images

A public memorial service for John Madden will take place in the city where he served as head coach for 10 years.

The Madden family announced today that a memorial service in Oakland will be held on February 15. Further details about the location of the service will be announced soon.

“The Madden family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support during the difficult time following John Madden’s passing,” the brief announcement of his memorial service said.

Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969 to 1978 and lived most of his life in the Bay Area.

Madden, a legendary figure known to one generation as a Hall of Fame coach, another generation as the sport’s greatest announcer, and yet another generation for the video game that bears his name, died on December 28 at the age of 85.