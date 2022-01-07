Raiders re-signing linebacker Will Compton

Getty Images

Just a day after being released, linebacker Will Compton is back with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Compton announced his return to the team via his Twitter account Thursday night.

“I’m back. #year9,” Compton wrote.

Compton was released by the Raiders on Wednesday after appearing in one game with the team last month. Following his one game played, Compton had his mother suddenly pass away and a stint on the COVID-19 list.

Compton left the team on good terms saying he’d do anything for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. Now he gets to return to the roster ahead of what is effectively a play-in game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday night.