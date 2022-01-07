Report: Buccaneers wanted Antonio Brown to seek “mental help”

January 7, 2022
An ugly few days between the Buccaneers and receiver Antonio Brown mercifully ended on Thursday, when the Bucs finally released Brown.

So what took them so long?

Some (many) think that they wanted to come up with a way to ensure that he won’t end up playing for a team that the Buccaneers may face in the postseason. The Buccaneers are pushing a somewhat different narrative.

The Buccaneers wanted Brown to seek “mental help and therapy,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Brown didn’t want that.

With or without mental help and/or therapy, there was no reason to continue to squat on his rights. They could have encouraged him to get an evaluation or assistance even if they did on Monday the thing they said they were going to do on Sunday: kick him off the team.

While much about the situation remains unclear, it’s increasingly clear that this was building. And that the Buccaneers knew it. They knew he wanted to earn incentives that, in hindsight, they never should have added to his contract; on Thursday, G.M. Jason Licht told ESPN that Brown had asked for the production-based payments to be guaranteed. They knew he was frustrated by a lack of targets — not for the usual selfish reasons that motivate receivers at every level of the sport but because he needed targets to have a chance at hitting his incentives.

They also knew that he fought through an ankle injury in order to have a chance to earn his incentives. So when he believed he wasn’t being targeted sufficiently after taking a Toradol shot to allow him to play through pain, he got upset.

The Buccaneers apparently saw it coming. And when the fire started to burn, coach Bruce Arians didn’t defuse the situation. He squirted lighter fluid all over it, setting up a confrontation that allowed Arians to do what he very well may have wanted to do after Brown’s fake vaccination card debacle, but what quarterback Tom Brady wouldn’t have allowed. So with Brady focused on operating the offense during a game that ended up being much more of a handful than anyone had anticipated, Arians and Brown went back and forth just enough times to allow Arians to tell Brown to “get the eff out.”

This isn’t a defense of Brown. It’s an effort to be fair to the truth. The truth is that everyone bears blame on this, and that the Buccaneers quite possibly are trying to use the perception that Brown is “crazy” to obscure their own role in instigating his eventual reaction, and in potentially poisoning the well so that they won’t have to deal with #Tommy if Brown has 10 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch that results in the AFC team winning the game.

17 responses to “Report: Buccaneers wanted Antonio Brown to seek “mental help”

  1. And all the other issues with all the other teams? The common denominator isn’t Bruce Ariens.

  2. One thing that seems to keep getting lost in this is the fact that Brown would likely have earned those incentives with ease if he hadn’t been suspended 3 games for the fake vaxx card.

    In other words, he did it to himself. Again. As always.

  3. Antonio Brown bears 100% of the blame. He should never set foot on the field again.

  4. If somebody doesn’t want to pull the rope in the same direction as everybody else, the extenuating circumstances no longer matter. Get rid of him. If he had issues with the contract he signed his complaint was with his agent, not the Bucs. Receivers and running backs are oftentimes the malcontents with inflated opinions of themselves. Signing this guy is what selling your soul to the devil looks like.

  7. I hope he has someone in his Corner that can convince him to at least sit down and have a chat with a professional.

  8. Antonio Brown has needed therapy for a long time. The Bucs knew this, as did every other of the 31 teams, but the Bucs only wanted a Super Bowl win and didn’t give two craps about AB and his problems. Well it came back to bite them in the butt and here there down two receivers with the playoffs looming. Too bad for them.

  9. Well we all knew that one long before he was signed. If they were serious about getting him help it would have happened last year. I call bs on this stance over a year later

  10. Once again, you see the difference between the public image and what the Bucs were actually doing to help Antonio the last 2 years, which was not much. Waiting until this week to ask him to get medical help when it’s obvious to everyone he’s needed that for the last several years.

    It was all about getting him to suit up on Sunday. The phony we all care about and love AB started and ended with his ability to create separation from DBs on Sunday.

    TB and Arians correctly calculated that they could do whatever they wanted as long as they won. Fans and media look for reasons to overlook obvious misdeeds by the team and their favorite players as long as they win.

    None of BAs interviews regarding AB over the last 2 years have aged well including the one he made last week.

    BA and Brady are not good human beings.

  11. Honestly, as someone that has personally struggled with mental health, I feel bad for the guy.

    As a Packers fan, I’m glad he’s not in TB helping Tommy boy.

  12. Arians never wanted him in the first place. He saw his act first hand in Pittsburgh but Brady lobbied for him and he had to go along with it.

  13. wonderwoman1265 says:
    January 7, 2022 at 10:05 am
  14. The common denominator is not Bruce Arians it is Tom Brady who wants to wins at all cost. With New England he wanted these guys like Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown. Neither worked out. When he went to Tampa he wanted Brown again.

  15. Hopefully AB realizes he needs help and gets it, but he is still responsible for his actions.

    This volcano was bound to erupt when you pair a guy in AB’s state of mind with a coach who has a massive ego. Bucs knew what they were getting themselves into.

  17. I don’t buy this. They backed his federal crime. If this was true, they would have sent him off for help or put him on an exempt list at the very least.

    Arians is one of the biggest phonies in sports.

