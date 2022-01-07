Report: Byron Leftwich interviewing with Jaguars Friday

Getty Images

The Jaguars spoke to Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coaching vacancy to kick off the week and they’ll close it out by interviewing one of Bowles’ colleagues.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Leftwich is interviewing with the Jaguars on Friday. The team has also interviewed Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell and they have Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on tap for next week.

Leftwich has been the offensive coordinator in Tampa since the 2019 season and he has a history with the Jaguars. Jacksonville picked him seventh overall in 2003 and he started 44 times over four seasons with the team.

That history and the desire to develop quarterback Trevor Lawrence led many to identify Leftwich as a candidate as soon as Urban Meyer was fired. He’ll now have his chance to make his case that he’s the right man for the job.