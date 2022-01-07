Report: Texans sign Rex Burkhead to one-year contract extension

Getty Images

The Texans signed running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season, Aaron Wilson of SI.com reports.

Houston ranks last in the NFL in rushing, but Burkhead leads the team with 403 rushing yards and has three touchdowns. He is averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Two weeks ago, Burkhead rushed for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans’ upset of the Chargers.

The Texans traded Mark Ingram to the Saints after seven games and released Phillip Lindsay after 10 games. David Johnson has rushed for 200 yards and no scores.

Burkhead, 31, played this season under a one-year, $1.15 million deal.