Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul out for Bucs Sunday

The Buccaneers will be without running back Ronald Jones against the Panthers on Sunday and they could be missing him come the start of the playoffs as well.

Head coach Bruce Arians ruled Jones out with the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets last Sunday and that he isn’t certain he’ll be well enough to play in the Wild Card round. Arians does think that Leonard Fournette will be back from injured reserve at that point, but it will be Le'Veon Bell and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield this Sunday.

The Bucs will remain without pass rushers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Barrett has been sidelined by a knee injury recently and Arians said he’s now in COVID protocols as well. Pierre-Paul also missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Barrett, Pierre-Paul, and Fournette are joined by linebacker Lavonte David on the list of players the Bucs hope to have back to help on the push to another Super Bowl appearance.