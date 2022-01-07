Tyler Huntley will start for Ravens

Getty Images

Tyler Huntley has been the Ravens’ starting quarterback for two of their last three games and he’ll be back in that role for the season finale.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed at his Friday press conference that Huntley will start against the Steelers in Week 18. Lamar Jackson remains out with an ankle injury.

It’s the fourth overall start of the season for Huntley, who also filled in for Jackson when Jackson was ill in Week 11. The five missed games were not an ideal way for Jackson’s fourth season to play out and the offense’s rocky production may complicate any offseason contract talks that might go on in Baltimore.

Josh Johnson started in Week 16 when Huntley was out due to COVID-19 and will be the backup this weekend.

Huntley has gone 106-of-157 for 940 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions overall. He’s also run 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns.