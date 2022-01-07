Xavier Rhodes out, DeForest Buckner questionable for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts will not have cornerback Xavier Rhodes against the Jaguars on Sunday, but they may have defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Rhodes was ruled out on Friday because of the hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week. Rhodes was injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Buckner also missed practice all week, but he is considered questionable to play with a knee injury. He has not missed a game this season and has 65 tackles and seven sacks in his 16 starts.

Head coach Frank Reich said, via the team’s website, that wide receiver Parris Campbell could be activated for Sunday’s game. He was designated for return from injured reserve this week. He’s been out since October with a foot injury.