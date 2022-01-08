49ers don’t promote Nate Sudfeld; Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance only QBs for Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers promoted quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad last weekend to back up Trey Lance, but Saturday’s deadline to do that for Week 18 passed without them making a move involving a quarterback.

That leaves Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo as the two quarterbacks who will be available to play against the Rams. Garoppolo was listed as questionable on Friday due to the right thumb injury that kept him out last Sunday, so the lack of a Sudfeld move suggests he’s cleared to play this week.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that he knows who the team will be starting, but that he didn’t want to share that information. Garoppolo being well enough to play could point to the answer to that question.

While Sudfeld isn’t joining the team, the 49ers did add five defensive backs to the roster for Sunday. Dontae Johnson, Jimmie Ward, and K'Waun Williams came off the COVID-19 reserve list, Emmanuel Moseley was activated from injured reserve, and Darqueze Dennard was elevated from the practice squad. The 49ers also promoted linebacker Mark Nzeocha.