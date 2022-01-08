Antonio Brown says he can’t currently play “at a hundred percent”

Getty Images

Near the very end of a 90-minute episode of the Full Send Podcast, free-agent receiver Antonio Brown addresses whether he’ll play again this season.

He never says “absolutely no.” He never says “absolutely yes.”

“I really can’t play at a hundred percent,” Brown says. “Right now I can’t really run at my max speed. I can’t do what I do and do it at a comfortable rate.”

So the question becomes, obviously, how close to a hundred percent is he? Then, the question is whether a team would want him at whatever percent below a hundred he currently is?

He played six days ago, with the assistance of a Toradol shot. He played sufficiently well that plenty of armchair doctors believed he was lying when he said he was injured.

Regardless, he’s available. If a contender looking to beef up its receiving corps is interested in checking out his ankle or giving him a workout, it can. If a contender wants to sign him, it can.