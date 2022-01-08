Antonio Brown says he can’t currently play “at a hundred percent”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 8, 2022
Near the very end of a 90-minute episode of the Full Send Podcast, free-agent receiver Antonio Brown addresses whether he’ll play again this season.

He never says “absolutely no.” He never says “absolutely yes.”

“I really can’t play at a hundred percent,” Brown says. “Right now I can’t really run at my max speed. I can’t do what I do and do it at a comfortable rate.”

So the question becomes, obviously, how close to a hundred percent is he? Then, the question is whether a team would want him at whatever percent below a hundred he currently is?

He played six days ago, with the assistance of a Toradol shot. He played sufficiently well that plenty of armchair doctors believed he was lying when he said he was injured.

Regardless, he’s available. If a contender looking to beef up its receiving corps is interested in checking out his ankle or giving him a workout, it can. If a contender wants to sign him, it can.

11 responses to “Antonio Brown says he can’t currently play “at a hundred percent”

  1. Regardless of how hurt he is, it his to his advantage to claim injury so he can continue to collect a paycheck. Sure, refusing to go into the game could let the Bucs void his contract, unless he can substantiate that he was too injured to play.

  2. Sure, and destroy the entire locker room chemistry. Randy Moss said it best ‘Who would want to play with him?’

  3. That means he will be useless in the playoff. If he blows up again during a game, he will be less than useless.

  6. He ended his NFL career the second he took his shirt off. He is unlikable but I think it’s just he is mentally ill. Not gonna be pretty as he gets older unless he gets some help.

  7. Brown needs mental help. Hdre’s a quote from Brown posted on CBS:

    “If Tom Brady’s my boy, why am I not playing on an honest salary?” Brown said on the “Full Send Podcast” on Friday. “You my boy though, right? [Rob] Gronkowski his boy, right? How much he get paid? So why is AB on a prove it deal?”

    HE’s on a “prove-it” deal due to the nonsense that keeps getting him kicked off of teams, not how well he plays.

  9. Not an AB defender, but he could’ve made the Hall Of Fame if he kept it together in Pittsburgh. That being said, it’s going to be tough sledding for him to make it back on an NFL Roster. It’s hard to alienate yourself from basically 4 teams, then to come back like everything is good. I could really see Baltimore signing him to the worst contract ever, and he’ll probably take it…

  11. I don’t think any playoff GM or Coach wants the distraction of having him on the roster this year. There would be too much national media criticism.

