Brandon McManus, Sam Martin cleared to play on Saturday

Getty Images

The Broncos will officially have their key special teams players for Saturday’s season finale against the Chiefs.

Denver announced on Saturday that kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin have been medically cleared for the Week 18 contest.

McManus and Martin were activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday. But much like Colts quarterback Carson Wentz last week, that was a procedural move before the two players could receive full medical clearance the day of the game.

McManus is 25-of-30 field goals this season and 30-of-31 on extra points. He’s also sent 78 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Martin is averaging 45.9 yards on 64 punts this season.