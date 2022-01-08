Broncos lead Chiefs 14-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and will host a playoff game next week. But Kansas City needs a win to have a chance at the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

So far, Denver is playing spoiler on Saturday.

After two quarters, the Broncos lead the Chiefs 14-10.

Kansas City used a 17-play drive to build a 7-0 advantage with a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce.

But from there, Denver scored 14 straight points — aided in part by a roughing the passer penalty that kept Denver’s second offensive possession alive instead of ending in a three-and-out.

Quarterback Drew Lock has gotten it done with his legs, rushing for a 5-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Then he added a 23-yard touchdown run to give Denver a 14-7 lead.

The Chiefs added a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to cut the deficit to four points with 2:18 left in the second quarter.

Lock is 4-of-10 passing for 27 yards, but has four carries for 35 yards with his two TDs. Running back Melvin Gordon has five carries for 50 yards and Javonte Williams has nine carries for 26 yards.

On the other side, Patrick Mahomes is 15-of-26 passing for 131 yards with a TD. He’s the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 28 yards on three carries. Mecole Hardman has five catches for 42 yards to lead the club.

While the Chiefs haven’t announced an injury for receiver Tyreek Hill, ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge noted during the first half that Hill suffered a heel injury in pregame warmups. His snaps have been limited and he received only two targets in the first half.

Kansas City will have the ball to start the third quarter.