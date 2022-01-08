Browns place Denzel Ward on COVID-19 list, activate D’Ernest Johnson

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was already questionable for Cleveland’s season finale against Cincinnati with a groin injury. Now his status isn’t uncertain.

Ward was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, the team announced.

Ward has three interceptions and 10 passes defensed in 15 games this year.

Cleveland has also activated backup running back D’Ernest Johnson off the COVID-19 list, making him available for Sunday’s contest.

Linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. has been waived. And the Browns used standard elevations for practice squad cornerback Brian Allen along with safety Adrian Colbert. Cornerback Herb Miller and defensive end Curtis Weaver have been elevated for Sunday’s game as COVID-19 replacements.