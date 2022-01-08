Buccaneers, Vita Vea agree to four-year extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 8, 2022, 8:53 PM EST
NFL: DEC 26 Buccaneers at Panthers
Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will be staying in Tampa Bay for years to come.

Vea, who had one year remaining on his rookie contract, has agreed to an extension. Vea’s agent told reporters that it’s a four-year, $73 million deal.

The 26-year-old Vea was drafted by the Bucs with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He had been slated to play the 2022 season on his fifth-year option salary of $7.6 million. Now he’ll get much more than that in the coming years, although the new deal may have lowered his cap hit for 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea has started 15 games and played 57 percent of defensive snaps this season.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Buccaneers, Vita Vea agree to four-year extension

  4. VV is a solid piece of the Bucs defense. Though they are a hated rival, they made a wise move to lock him up long term. Not a game wrecker on the level of Aaron Donald, but a “load”, as John Madden used to say (which is a high compliment).

  6. Goodellmustgo hitting T6 level of craziness. Loves throwing out the one game stats of Brady vs NE but constantly forgets the most important stat – Brady is undefeated against Belichick and Belichick has never beaten Brady.

    Also, how is the guy that won a SB and is an MVP candidate at 44-years old “nothing without Belichick”? I love the Pats. I love Brady too. Those two feelings aren’t mutually exclusive. You should try it.

  8. I remember when he was draft at like 310 pounds. He was on the punt coverage team. Always thought of the dude as more of a run stuffer, and usually only pass rushers get this kind of deal

  9. Brady is undefeated against Belichick and Belichick has never beaten Brady.
    ——
    Speaking of which did you know that Tommy’s career passer rating against the Patriots is lower than Tebow’s? 😂 bet ya didn’t!

    Maybe he should give the Deflator a call he’ll have better luck. 🙂

    #SuspendedForCheating
    #NothingWithoutBill

  10. Tom Brady was suspended for cheating.

    Remember that.

    #Fraud
    #NothingWithoutBill
    ————-

    I will have what he is having. Reality is boring.

  11. Goodellmustgo hitting T6 level of craziness.
    ————

    They have to be the same person.

  12. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 8, 2022 at 8:57 pm
    Tom Brady was suspended for cheating.

    Remember that.

    #Fraud
    #NothingWithoutBill
    ______________________________________

    1) What does this story have to do about Tom Brady?
    2) If you genuinely believe Brady is a cheater, then by extension you believe the Patriots super bowl titles and Belichick’s win/loss records are also tainted. If that’s the case, then Bill Belichick hasn’t proved anything now has he? But we all know you won’t renounce the Patriots super bowl titles. You’re just a Brady hater.

  13. dwqb11 says:
    January 8, 2022 at 9:33 pm
    Tom Brady was suspended for cheating.

    Remember that.

    #Fraud
    #NothingWithoutBill
    ————-

    I will have what he is having. Reality is boring.
    ——
    Destroyed his cell phone and was suspended for cheating. Reality hurts. Truth hurts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.