Cedrick Wilson scores second touchdown of night, giving Cowboys a 17-10 lead

Getty Images

The Cowboys have scored on their first three possessions against an Eagles defense lacking 10 starters, taking a 17-10 lead with 8:07 remaining in the second quarter.

They have scoring drives of 75, 26 and 74 yards.

Cedrick Wilson scored his second touchdown of the night, catching a 24-yard pass from Dak Prescott. Wilson now has six touchdowns this season after having only two in his first two seasons combined.

Prescott has a career-high 34 touchdown passes, topping his previous best of 30 in 2019.

The Cowboys have 190 yards, with Wilson contributing 54 yards on three catches.

The Eagles thought they had forced an Ezekiel Elliott fumble following an 8-yard run on the Cowboys’ latest scoring drive. The ball was moving before he hit the ground, but the running back gathered it back in before hitting the ground. It came out after he hit the ground, and the Eagles would have had it, but replay upheld the ruling on the field of down by contact.

Elliott has 30 yards on eight carries.