Chargers activate Kyler Fackrell from IR, waive Essang Bassey

The Chargers activated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

He went on injured reserve Dec. 11 after undergoing knee surgery. Fackrell returned to practice Dec. 30.

Fackrell has 15 tackles, three sacks, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in 12 games.

He entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Packers in 2016 and has appeared in 73 games with 18 starts. Fackrell has totaled 127 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his career.

Bassey played in only one game after the Chargers claimed him off waivers from the Broncos on Dec. 20. He saw action on 11 defensive snaps and eight on special teams and made one tackle against the Texans in Week 16.