Colts activate Parris Campbell off injured reserve

Getty Images

The Colts are getting receiver Parris Campbell back.

The team activated the third-year player off injured reserve Saturday, and he is expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday as he returns from a foot injury.

Campbell fractured his foot on a 51-yard touchdown against the Texans in Week 6. He underwent surgery and rehabilitated for three months.

He had 10 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown nbefore the injury.

The Colts also they announced they activated defensive tackle Chris Williams, cornerback Anthony Chesley and safety Will Redmond. Williams will provide depth with DeForest Buckner nursing a knee injury, and Chelsey will help fill in for Xavier Rhodes, who is out with a hamstring. Redmond is a COVID-19 replacement for Andrew Sendejo.