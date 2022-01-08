Cowboys have had 22 players score a touchdown this season, setting an NFL record

Getty Images

The Cowboys have added two more touchdowns since Dak Prescott left the game.

Ito Smith scored on a 4-yard run and JaQuan Hardy ran for a 22-yard score, giving the Cowboys a 51-20 lead over the Eagles.

That allowed the Cowboys to set an NFL record for most players to score a touchdown in a single season. The Cowboys have had 22 players score for them this season.

The 1987 Rams, 2000 Broncos and the 2007 Patriots all had 21 players score at least one touchdown.

Corey Clement scored his first touchdown for the Cowboys this season on an 8-yard pass from Prescott early in the fourth quarter. It was Prescott’s fifth touchdown pass of the night.

The other players to score for Dallas this season are Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Tony Pollard, Malik Turner, Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup, Blake Jarwin, Prescott, Dorance Armstrong, Anthony Brown, Cedrick Golston, DeMarcus Lawrence, Sean McKeon, Terence Steele, Carlos Watkins and Nahshon Wright.