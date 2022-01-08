Dak Prescott has 240 yards, four TDs as Cowboys lead 30-17 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cowboys scored on all five of their first half possessions, gaining 299 yards, to take a 30-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

They had scoring drives of 75, 26, 74, 75 and 43 yards.

Dak Prescott went 16-of-21 for 240 yards and four touchdowns, allowing him to tie Tony Romo’s team record (2007) with 36 touchdowns in a single-season. Cedrick Wilson caught touchdown passes of 14 and 24 yards. Dalton Schultz made a 2-yard touchdown catch with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter and had a 9-yarder with five seconds left in the half.

The Cowboys now have scored touchdowns on 12 consecutive red zone possessions.

They have set a franchise scoring record, breaking the previous mark of 479 points set by the 1983 team.

Ezekiel Elliott has 56 yards on nine carries, including a 26-yarder, giving him 1,255 scrimmage yards for the season. Elliott is the second player in NFL history with 1,250 scrimmage yards and eight total touchdowns in each of his first six seasons, joining LaDainian Tomlinson.

The Eagles, playing without 16 starters, including 10 on defense, were competitive for most of the first half. But the game got away from them in the final two minutes.

Kenneth Gainwell ran for 7-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining until intermission, tying the game 17-17. But after Dalton’s first score of the night just inside two minutes, the Eagles had a holding penalty and then a 13-yard sack of Gardner Minshew by DeMarcus Lawrence.

Arryn Siposs‘ punt went only 21 yards, giving the Cowboys the ball at the Eagles 43. It took Dallas only four plays to get back in the end zone.

Minshew is 12-of-19 for 106 yards and a touchdown subbing for Jalen Hurts, who is inactive.