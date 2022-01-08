Dak Prescott throws fifth TD of the night, giving him team-record 37 for the season

Getty Images

Dak Prescott played 27 seconds into the fourth quarter. He is done for the night after a career-best five touchdown passes, giving the Cowboys a 37-20 lead over the Eagles.

The quarterback’s touchdowns covered 14, 24, 2, 9 and 8.

It gives him 37 for the season, breaking Tony Romo’s team record of 36 set in 2007. Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz caught two touchdowns each, and former Eagle Corey Clement had the final one.

Prescott was 21-of-27 for 295 yards. Wilson caught five for a career-high 119 yards.

Cooper Rush has replaced Prescott.

Ezekiel Elliott surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in his career. He entered with 219 carries for 915 yards and has 18 carries for 87 yards Saturday night.