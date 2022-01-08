Dak Prescott throws five touchdown passes as Cowboys cruise to a 51-26 win over Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles were missing 16 starters Saturday night. The Cowboys played most of their regulars, though they were without three of five Pro Bowlers.

The result was predictable.

The Cowboys gained 475 yards and scored on eight of nine possessions, not counting kneel downs to end the game, in beating up on the Eagles 51-26.

The Cowboys moved to 12-5 and remained alive to move up as high as the No. 2 seed, though it will take a lot of help. The Eagles finish the regular season 9-8 and are headed to the postseason as a wild-card team.

Dak Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 295 yards and a career-best five touchdowns. His 37 touchdowns for the season broke Tony Romo’s franchise record of 36 set in 2007.

Ezekiel Elliott went over 1,000 yards for the season, gaining 87 yards on 18 carries.

Cedrick Wilson caught five passes for a career-high 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Dalton Schultz had three catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper caught five passes for 79 yards, and CeeDee Lamb contributed two receptions for 45 yards.

The Eagles hung with the Cowboys until the final two minutes of the first half when Dallas broke a 17-17 tie with two touchdowns in the final 1:45 of the second quarter.

Gardner Minshew, starting for Jalen Hurts, completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Eagles gained 315 yards against a Dallas defense missing Micah Parsons, the presumptive defensive rookie of the year, and its starting secondary.