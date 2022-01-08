Darrel Williams questionable to return with toe injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs could be limping into the postseason literally and figuratively.

After Harrison Butker‘s 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs are still down 21-20.

But with Clyde Edwards-Helaire already missing Saturday’s contest with a shoulder injury, Kansas City now has another injury concern at running back.

Darrel Williams is questionable to return to the contest with a toe injury. He has not taken a carry in the second half after recording seven rushes for 17 yards plus three catches for 30 yards in the first two quarters.

Jerrick McKinnon and Derrick Gore have handled the load at running back in the second half. McKinnon scored a 14-yard touchdown on the Chiefs’ opening drive of the third quarter.