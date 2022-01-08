Denver’s Bobby Massie inactive for Broncos-Chiefs with a concussion

Getty Images

The Broncos won’t have their right tackle for their season finale against the Chiefs.

Denver ruled Bobby Massie out with a concussion on Saturday and he’s now inactive for the contest.

Defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, linebacker Andre Mintze, receiver Diontae Spencer, and linebacker Kenny Young are also inactive for Denver.

That means defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is active for the contest.

Drew Lock will make his third consecutive start after Denver placed quarterback Teddy Bridgwater on injured reserve earlier this week.

On the other side, Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback Deandre Baker, and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho are inactive. The team also placed offensive tackle Lucas Niang on injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Kyle Long is active for the first time this season.

Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.