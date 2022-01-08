DeVonta Smith sets franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie

Getty Images

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith set the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie, which has ended his night early in the second quarter.

Smith caught passes of 12 and 4 yards on a 10-play, 44-yard drive that saw the Eagles tie the game 10-10 with a 38-yard Jake Elliott field goal. The Eagles removed him from the game to protect him from the risk of injury for next week’s wild card playoff game.

He finishes his night with three catches for 41 yards.

Smith has 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

DeSean Jackson made 62 receptions for 912 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie in 2008. In his second season, Jackson earned the first of three Pro Bowls.